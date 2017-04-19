Area Police
Victor J. Cameron, 42, of Jamestown, was taken into custody Friday shortly before 2 a.m. According to reports, deputies observed Cameron commit a traffic violation while driving on Route 430 and they stopped his vehicle. After an investigation, it was allegedly found that Cameron was intoxicated.
|
