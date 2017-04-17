Area Police

Michael G. Newman, 36, of Celoron, was charged with felony driving while intoxication , felony aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to comply with a police officer, operating without ignition interlock device, reckless driving, refusal of prescreen breath test and various other traffic violations. On Saturday at 12:03 a.m., deputies reportedly observed a vehicle make several traffic violations in the city of Jamestown.

