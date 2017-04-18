Area Doulas, Midwives To Host Upcomin...

Area Doulas, Midwives To Host Upcoming Meet-And-Greet

Several doulas and midwives from the area are excited to extend an invitation to those interested to attend the Meet The Midwives and Doulas Night to be held April 27 from 6-8 p.m at Lane Womens Health Group.

