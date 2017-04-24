Actions are an annoyance
This week, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency will consider a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for the proposed Dunkirk Great Lakes Cold Storage facility, which has already had its share of controversy. A first hurdle was overcome during a city hearing last month when the board approved the rezoning of the area between Central Avenue, Fairview Avenue and Main Street Extension from residential to commercial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Harrison
|42 min
|bitch boi
|4
|Tyrell
|55 min
|Its obvious
|21
|Carter Cooper
|59 min
|There it is
|7
|outrage tattoo shop moving
|1 hr
|Wow
|4
|Where are all of the CINDY FORD posts???? And h...
|2 hr
|Funtobeme
|1
|Concepts that are Immaculate
|2 hr
|Tim
|23
|Hot girl with a hat ? Thugged out !
|2 hr
|Vinny
|3
|The Cresent Inn couples that cause trouble to s...
|3 hr
|Curious
|50
|over dose on forest ave...
|3 hr
|Yes
|9
|Shooting on south side today
|4 hr
|much John big
|3
|
|Tops Shooting
|6 hr
|SamT
|21
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC