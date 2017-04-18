AAUW To Host Membership Social April 26

AAUW To Host Membership Social April 26

The American Association of University Women Jamestown Branch will hold its 2017 Membership Social on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the James Prendergast Library Community Room, 509 Cherry St., Jamestown.

