10,000 Maniacs still playing favorites
But the alt-rock band's latest tour -- which begins May 4 in Alexandria, Va., and stops at the Newton Theatre May 6 and City Winery in New York City May 25-26 -- will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic 1987 "In My Tribe" album, rated by Rolling Stone as one of the Top 100 albums of the 1980s. The group will perform all or most of the songs on the album during its appearances in May and June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stank box
|2 min
|Chad
|1
|Sloppy Top
|4 min
|Chads boy
|15
|Dirty ho's
|11 min
|Boyz in da hood
|5
|Nicole schuaers
|19 min
|Q dick
|6
|Stacy Conyer
|25 min
|Uggo times
|1
|Gary green
|27 min
|Sherry
|2
|The Cresent Inn couples that cause trouble to s...
|32 min
|Jack Daniels
|23
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC