10,000 Maniacs still playing favorites

But the alt-rock band's latest tour -- which begins May 4 in Alexandria, Va., and stops at the Newton Theatre May 6 and City Winery in New York City May 25-26 -- will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic 1987 "In My Tribe" album, rated by Rolling Stone as one of the Top 100 albums of the 1980s. The group will perform all or most of the songs on the album during its appearances in May and June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.