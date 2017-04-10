10,000 Maniacs still playing favorites

10,000 Maniacs still playing favorites

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

But the alt-rock band's latest tour -- which begins May 4 in Alexandria, Va., and stops at the Newton Theatre May 6 and City Winery in New York City May 25-26 -- will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic 1987 "In My Tribe" album, rated by Rolling Stone as one of the Top 100 albums of the 1980s. The group will perform all or most of the songs on the album during its appearances in May and June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stank box 2 min Chad 1
Sloppy Top 4 min Chads boy 15
Dirty ho's 11 min Boyz in da hood 5
Nicole schuaers 19 min Q dick 6
Stacy Conyer 25 min Uggo times 1
Gary green 27 min Sherry 2
The Cresent Inn couples that cause trouble to s... 32 min Jack Daniels 23
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC