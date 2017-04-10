10,000 Maniacs have at least that many fans

Somewhere along the way, maybe around eight or so years ago, 10,000 Maniacs had been together for more than 10,000 days. These days, a quick online calculator shows the band has been together for more than 13,000 days, but in an era of here today, gone tomorrow, their enduring success is testament to the quality of their music -- and the loyalty of their fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.