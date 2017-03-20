TRC Names Thayer As New Controller

TRC Names Thayer As New Controller

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Thayer, a Jamestown native, said she is looking forward to her role with The Resource Center, which is one of the largest not-for-profit organizations in Western New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's going on at fountain bowl Jamestown ny 7 min hard-stankin Zimm... 8
buying a house 1 hr Rustbeltretard 24
Jasmine Prittie 1 hr Dugger 9
Slut 2 hr Taz101 1
Kareem Walker 2 hr wronglno 5
i heard he is single now:) 2 hr just ssking 1
PCP use in town 3 hr Pcp 11
christina swanson 7 hr Pat McCrotch 47
Happy Hounds Daycare 9 hr Amberxx 43
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,703,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC