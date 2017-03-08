Traffic Violation Leads To Seizure Of Firearms In City
A traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at East Seventh and North Main streets, Jamestown, resulted in two guns being seized by Jamestown police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Brown Travis Holtz
|16 min
|Jason bennett
|3
|Ashley Kunkle
|34 min
|Smdh
|22
|Tammy Ingerson Houghwot
|2 hr
|fbb
|1
|Ashley Cardone
|2 hr
|nasty
|1
|Amy Pollino
|2 hr
|Laughing
|9
|Rosemarie Felt
|3 hr
|Wondering
|19
|Diane Hinson
|3 hr
|jump then
|18
|Harley family
|4 hr
|Once a friend
|34
|Rite Aid the square
|5 hr
|Top gossiper33
|28
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC