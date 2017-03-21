Teresi Speaks Out Against Proposed Cu...

Teresi Speaks Out Against Proposed Cut In CDBG Funding

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

A proposed cut in the federal budget could mean the end to programs that fund more than a million dollars in city development each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God it got shut down 1 hr Gross 6
Kaykay Nicole 1 hr Chaqita 100 6
Clean this city up! 2 hr Dourjobspoliticians 18
Hamburlar (Ric Elardo) 2 hr Lala 3
Happy Hounds Daycare 3 hr Over priced 44
where is bobby joe 3 hr mmmm 1
women who are single and wifey type 3 hr just ssking 1
Drug raid corner of Forest and Newland 7 hr Kind of Surprised 12
Randolph laughing at Dale 8 hr The houses see in R 27
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC