Tanbark Trail hike scheduled

1 hr ago

On Sunday, March 26, the Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike a section of the Tanbark Trail on the Allegheny National Forest. A local Boy Scouts troop will be hiking with the AOC to earn their Boy Scouts Hiking Badge.

Jamestown, NY

