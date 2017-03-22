Students Hear From WWII Vets During U...

Students Hear From WWII Vets During Unique Presentation

On Wednesday, the Fenton History Center's Vets Finding Vets program hosted an event which featured a presentation on World War II in conjunction with firsthand accounts from 10 area veterans at the Robert H. Jackson Center's Carl Cappa Theater.

