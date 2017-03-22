Students Hear From WWII Vets During Unique Presentation
On Wednesday, the Fenton History Center's Vets Finding Vets program hosted an event which featured a presentation on World War II in conjunction with firsthand accounts from 10 area veterans at the Robert H. Jackson Center's Carl Cappa Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug dealers
|13 min
|Getem
|8
|i think the man on tv went the wrong way with imf
|18 min
|Cleatus
|4
|Verett"s
|38 min
|Go wash your azz
|1
|Bullying in our schools
|59 min
|Never Back Down
|7
|Kaykay Nicole
|1 hr
|JulieWaterman
|12
|women who are single and wifey type
|1 hr
|LouSoto
|9
|Slut
|1 hr
|LouSoto
|14
|Happy Hounds Daycare
|2 hr
|[]{}
|51
|Beat thise charges tony Charles
|3 hr
|Tony
|17
|Clean this city up!
|16 hr
|The smart ones
|27
|
|What's going on at fountain bowl Jamestown ny
|22 hr
|paul
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC