St. Luke's Group Walks The El Camino ...

St. Luke's Group Walks The El Camino De Santiago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Three teenagers and three adults from St. Luke's Episcopal Church recently took up the challenge of the El Camino De Santiago pilgrimage in Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What will Jamestown be in 5 years? 5 min Roxanne 2
Pothole city 6 min Comeonnow 15
scottie sandberg and his nasty girl 6 min ewwww 14
What's happening at Jcc???? 8 min Truth 2
Plexus 9 min Psht 7
Rite Aid the square 11 min i agree 2
Best Pizza in south County 14 min Trythem 27
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at March 06 at 2:28PM EST

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC