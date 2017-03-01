Seinfeld' and - The Tonight Show'

Reg Lenna Center for The Arts invites the community to take a fun look back a few decades with a live comedy performance on their stage and a retro art show in 3rd on 3rd Gallery. Headlining on Saturday, March 4 will be former Seinfeld and Tonight Show with Jay Leno writer, Pat Hazell performing his one-man show The Wonder Bread Years at 8 p.m. in The Reg theater.

