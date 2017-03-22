Schumer says Trump budget could hurt ...

Schumer says Trump budget could hurt Jamestown airport

Tuesday Read more: Observer

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer today launched a push to protect important air service in Upstate New York from proposed cuts by the Trump administration. The Administration's FY2018 budget proposes slashing funds for the Essential Air Service Program by $175 million.

