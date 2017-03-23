Rabies clinics planned in Chautauqua ...

Rabies clinics planned in Chautauqua County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Observer

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health has announced the following free rabies vaccination clinics in Chautauqua County: A JAMESTOWN - 5 to 7 p.m. March 30, Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road with vet Dr. Harry Shaw. A POLAND - Noon to 2 p.m. April 8 in the Town of Poland Highway Garage, 533 Grubb Hill Road, Kennedy, with vet Dr. Mary Fales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fire on 11th St 3/25/17 6 min Jamestown resident 1
Miranda Haley 13 min Eatmeyamonster 6
Special needs boy raped 14 min yes 6
Lets play name that arsonist 29 min SMH 3
Jt on fire 31 min SMH 5
Ashley The Fraud 47 min True or false 4
Robert Pearson 1 hr Ruby 1
Ecklof Bakery 2 hr Karen Brady 19
Fresh Newland Cut Forest Meats 5 hr Truth 14
Falconer fire 11 hr Burnie 6
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC