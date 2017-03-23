Rabies clinics planned in Chautauqua County
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health has announced the following free rabies vaccination clinics in Chautauqua County: A JAMESTOWN - 5 to 7 p.m. March 30, Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road with vet Dr. Harry Shaw. A POLAND - Noon to 2 p.m. April 8 in the Town of Poland Highway Garage, 533 Grubb Hill Road, Kennedy, with vet Dr. Mary Fales.
|
