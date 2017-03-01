Prosecution rests in Jamestown murder trial
Hours after stabbing and killing her half-brother on the night of Aug. 14, Barbara J. Redeye continued to tell police a dark-clothed intruder committed the crime. Prosecutors say this unwillingness to tell the truth from the outset shows Redeye was attempting to hide her guilt, and that the validity of her claims cannot be easily trusted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heard Andy dutchess OD
|8 min
|Clockwork
|4
|Jane says have u seen my wig around !
|13 min
|Laaalalalalalaalla
|2
|Hugh Kennedy
|16 min
|Hugh is Legend
|20
|Dale and amy beaver
|17 min
|X friend
|7
|it's not right
|25 min
|Figuritout
|2
|Gary Clark and gavin straight
|36 min
|That explains a lot
|16
|Fight at Gialys ?
|42 min
|Greasy
|7
|Worst places to eat in Jamestown
|5 hr
|x1337xG
|45
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC