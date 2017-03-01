Prosecution rests in Jamestown murder...

Prosecution rests in Jamestown murder trial

Hours after stabbing and killing her half-brother on the night of Aug. 14, Barbara J. Redeye continued to tell police a dark-clothed intruder committed the crime. Prosecutors say this unwillingness to tell the truth from the outset shows Redeye was attempting to hide her guilt, and that the validity of her claims cannot be easily trusted.

