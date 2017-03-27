Peterson Recognized For 40 Years Of Service To Falconer
Falconer village attorney Gregory Peterson was recently presented a certificate of recognition for 40 years of service to the Falconer community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nice Cop
|1 hr
|Mark Mark
|3
|Dale verrett
|4 hr
|Jessie
|3
|Denise parker
|4 hr
|Keisha
|2
|Women with nose rings!
|4 hr
|Barnabee
|23
|michael key
|4 hr
|Mike and Amys fri...
|4
|Poor Girl Can't Catch a Break
|4 hr
|Larry
|6
|Dustins soon borne
|6 hr
|Dustys face
|23
|Drug testing at work
|6 hr
|Good here
|15
|Ecklof Bakery
|7 hr
|Trash act
|50
|Rite Aid the square
|8 hr
|Unknown
|42
|
|comdemned houses
|18 hr
|Barnabee
|73
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC