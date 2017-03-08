NRG Pilot: More time needed after public hearing
On Friday, Feb. 24, a public hearing was held at the SUNY Fredonia Incubator regarding NRG's Payment in Lieu of Tax agreement until the plant is upgraded. During the hearing, a representative read from a document, but did not say how much the interim payments would be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hot chick at robo
|13 min
|hard-stankin Zimm...
|4
|Diane Hinson
|40 min
|You all stupid
|19
|Tammy Ingerson Houghwot
|1 hr
|lmmfao
|2
|debo the fuckboy... aka derrick brown...
|2 hr
|stacy
|11
|stacy butterfield
|2 hr
|stacy
|7
|Jessica Brown Travis Holtz
|3 hr
|Jason bennett
|3
|Ashley Kunkle
|3 hr
|Smdh
|22
|Harley family
|7 hr
|Once a friend
|34
|Rite Aid the square
|8 hr
|Top gossiper33
|28
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC