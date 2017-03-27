No optimism from Census figures
Numbers always provide a greater insight on truth than what area elected officials will tell you. Representatives here, far too often in the past, have painted a picture of progress and prosperity on the horizon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Magee
|6 min
|someonewhoknows
|10
|Blaines wife
|31 min
|Lmao
|7
|How do people not have their kids?
|32 min
|Truth
|7
|lisa Shaw
|32 min
|snatchkisser
|2
|amy the con pollino
|33 min
|stay off public f...
|5
|Dennis pollaro
|35 min
|Jennifer
|1
|Nicole Parsons
|41 min
|Laterz
|10
|Cressent inn
|9 hr
|Greasy boy toy
|15
|comdemned houses
|14 hr
|Psht
|77
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC