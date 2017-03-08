There are on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from Yesterday, titled New Digital Sign Installed At Northwest Arena. In it, The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York reports that:

New digital sign being installed on the exterior of the Northwest Arena, located at 319 W. Third St. Submitted photo The sign installation is part of Northwest Bank's commitment to the arena's rebranding as the Northwest Arena, which kicked off last year with new signage throughout the interior and exterior of the building and a ceremonial ribbon ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.