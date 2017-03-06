Legislators Target SAFE Act Repeal Fo...

Legislators Target SAFE Act Repeal For Upstate

Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Senate and Assembly Republicans say the proposed bill would do away with gun regulations upstate while still keeping SAFE Act rules in place in Kings, Queens, Richmond, New York and Bronx counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

