Jamestown's WNY Urology Associates Re...

Jamestown's WNY Urology Associates Receives - Center Of Excellence' Designation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Pictured is the medical team and staff at the Jamestown division of Western New York Urology Associates, located at 117 Foote Ave. The practice was recently designated as one of eight "UroLift Centers of Excellence" in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Needy bi tch Lindsey Smith 2 hr Geesh 2
Josh vanord snitch 2.0 (Nov '15) 3 hr Kangaroo bish 2
Kingsmen MC 3 hr Right turn Clyde 3
Who thinks Ashley Kunkle should go back where s... 3 hr Bing 16
Oldman and tara 5 hr Haha 7
Lets play name that arsonist 5 hr white punks on dope 38
No Florida for you Donna Beaver 6 hr Her friend 3
Special needs boy raped 7 hr Jimmy Cut Knuckles 25
Rite Aid the square 7 hr regional billionaire 37
comdemned houses 8 hr Matt 63
Ecklof Bakery 13 hr Walmarthascheapcu... 37
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC