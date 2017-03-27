Jamestown Native Iyana Moore Publishes First Book Digitally
Iyana Moore, a Jamestown native who now resides in Tempe, Ariz., published her first book, "Be Brave," on March 3. The book is available for purchase or download via Amazon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does jmi sell weak aphalt??
|7 min
|Road warrior
|5
|First time with a man
|12 min
|loveruth
|5
|Shawn Lindgren
|12 min
|Anon
|5
|Adam Z @JBC
|15 min
|Patron
|2
|Cressent inn
|21 min
|McDonalds
|5
|does anyone know
|32 min
|Action
|3
|Zeik Card
|44 min
|youregorgeousloegan
|19
|He Hit Her
|1 hr
|KKNikol
|24
|Ecklof Bakery
|1 hr
|Jle
|52
|comdemned houses
|7 hr
|Bruce
|76
|
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC