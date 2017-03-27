Jamestown Native Iyana Moore Publishe...

Jamestown Native Iyana Moore Publishes First Book Digitally

Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Iyana Moore, a Jamestown native who now resides in Tempe, Ariz., published her first book, "Be Brave," on March 3. The book is available for purchase or download via Amazon.

