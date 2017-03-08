Inmate escapes from custody
Jacob M. Raynor was supposed to be arraigned in Charlotte Town Court Tuesday, but he managed to escape custody and bolt toward a nearby trailer park. Jacob M. Raynor was supposed to be arraigned in Charlotte Town Court Tuesday, but he managed to escape custody and bolt toward a nearby trailer park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Pollino
|11 min
|Good idea
|8
|Rosemarie Felt
|21 min
|Wondering
|19
|Diane Hinson
|24 min
|jump then
|18
|Woww
|33 min
|Kate93
|10
|Brittany Stencil
|1 hr
|lml
|7
|Theresa Patterson
|1 hr
|Tharesa Patterson
|4
|Justin Miller
|1 hr
|Duh
|2
|Harley family
|1 hr
|Once a friend
|34
|Ashley Kunkle
|1 hr
|anonymous
|21
|Rite Aid the square
|2 hr
|Top gossiper33
|28
|
|Escaped prisoner in Sinclairville SCHOOLS ON LO...
|10 hr
|Run Bucky Run
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC