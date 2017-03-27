IDA Approves Loan Cancellation To MVP...

IDA Approves Loan Cancellation To MVP Plastics

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board of directors on Tuesday authorized the cancellation of three loans to Jamestown MVP Plastics which total over $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tyler nuse (May '13) 4 min blah 5
Nikita 7 min Money 10
People look like they have a booger in their n... 11 min Quit whining 2
He Hit Her 11 min Women Abuser 5
Any bigirls 42 min RoyaleWithSleaze 7
Report report report ;) 43 min RoyaleWithSleaze 3
Convicts Daughter 54 min to far 9
Women with nose rings! 3 hr No holes in my face 36
Drug testing at work 8 hr Cash 20
Ecklof Bakery 20 hr Trash act 50
comdemned houses Tue Barnabee 73
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC