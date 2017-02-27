Ida Approves Dunkirk NRG Pilot Changes
During a Tuesday meeting in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board of Director's approved the revised agreement, which details an annual payment of $420,000 to the Dunkirk City School District, city of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jack Preacher
|1 hr
|Bum
|10
|I will help her
|2 hr
|Junkie
|4
|automatic nail making machiine
|2 hr
|haoyan
|1
|Best rapper ever
|2 hr
|t t t
|61
|Christopher Hubbard
|2 hr
|Wow
|3
|Elizabeth park and mike kranking
|3 hr
|Dennis 123
|8
|7-11 2nd st
|4 hr
|mr b
|13
|Baddest black girls here
|4 hr
|Equadoria
|69
|Police should be watching
|6 hr
|just say no
|7
|JC Penny at Chaut Mall to close doors
|7 hr
|bear
|28
|
|Mobile meth lab at North Maine street 7/11.
|8 hr
|OnToilet82Much
|8
|7-eleven main street jamestown
|17 hr
|myself
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC