Humane Society Holds Meet And Greet With Director
Pictured is local resident Tina Jones admiring Snowflake, a 3-year-old Bulldog, American/Mix, during a meet and greet event on Tuesday at the Chautauqua County Humane Society's Adoption Center on Strunk Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is Danielle Hawkins pregnant by?
|10 min
|Hahaha
|8
|does anyone know
|15 min
|aLmP4200
|1
|Name a good place to Vacation
|39 min
|Lisa
|8
|Nikita
|44 min
|Md electronics
|18
|Jasmine Prittie
|45 min
|hear
|3
|MrWatson
|48 min
|Lala
|12
|comdemned houses
|1 hr
|FYI
|75
|Women with nose rings!
|1 hr
|Lol
|37
|He Hit Her
|1 hr
|ziggy
|19
|Ecklof Bakery
|2 hr
|Psht
|51
|
|Drug testing at work
|13 hr
|Cash
|20
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC