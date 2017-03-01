First responders testify in Jamestown...

First responders testify in Jamestown murder trial

Read more: Observer

On Wednesday, Patrick Swanson, Chautauqua County district attorney, called four witnesses to the stand - all Jamestown police officers who responded to 501 Lakeview Ave. on the night of Aug. 14, the day Redeye reportedly stabbed and killed her 36-year-old half-brother, Dale A. Redeye. In his opening statement, Swanson argued that Redeye intentionally killed her half-brother out of anger during an escalated confrontation.

