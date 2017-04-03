Firefighter Gets Year Conditional Dis...

Firefighter Gets Year Conditional Discharge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

A Jamestown firefighter accused of growing marijuana plants on an Ellery property has been conditionally discharged for a year, according to Chautauqua County Court officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pssst 43 min Meb42000 2
Nicole Bauer 56 min Well 41
Heidi fish (Oct '15) 1 hr Christine 16
Kate Fortune Toms wife 1 hr Meeeeeeee1111111111 21
Ecklof Bakery 1 hr Resting bitchface 62
is it normal and why does a married couple take... 1 hr duh 2
Ryans Brain is Fried 3 hr Need more rocks 1
Cressent inn 5 hr godspeed 25
Ryan Hedrick is Dead 8 hr Dopey Ryan 6
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC