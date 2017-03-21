Fire, Police Officials At The Scene Of Abandoned Home On Windsor Street
The Jamestown Fire Department along with Jamestown and State police officials are currently at the scene of 441 Windsor St. for a report of smoke coming from within an condemned structure.
