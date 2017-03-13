Esquire Cleaners To Be Under New Ownership
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from 21 hrs ago, titled Esquire Cleaners To Be Under New Ownership.
On Tuesday, the Jamestown Local Development Corporation approved a small business development loan for Nate Enterprises LLC, which does business as Partnership Home Development, to purchase Esquire Cleaners, located at 302 E. Second St. The JLDC approved a $30,500 loan for 10 years at 4.75 percent interest.
#1 11 hrs ago
Well hopefully the new owners will give me back my Persian silk thongs I sent in to be cleaned years ago and apparently were "lost" by the old owners
