There are on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from 21 hrs ago, titled Esquire Cleaners To Be Under New Ownership. In it, The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York reports that:

On Tuesday, the Jamestown Local Development Corporation approved a small business development loan for Nate Enterprises LLC, which does business as Partnership Home Development, to purchase Esquire Cleaners, located at 302 E. Second St. The JLDC approved a $30,500 loan for 10 years at 4.75 percent interest.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.