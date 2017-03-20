Domestic Violence Calls On The Rise

Domestic Violence Calls On The Rise

Statistics provided by Project Crossroads, a domestic violence collaboration between the Jamestown Police Department and Family Services of the Chautauqua Region, show a total of 1,630 domestic violence calls for service last year - more than any of the previous six years.

