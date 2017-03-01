Dementia caregiver support group meetings held monthly

Providing care for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease can be stressful and isolating, but support groups can provide coping tools and a welcoming embrace from others in the same position. The Alzheimer's Association Western New York chapter sponsors a number of caregiver support groups, which meet monthly, and are designed to provide emotional and social support for caregivers and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.