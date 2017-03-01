Dementia caregiver support group meetings held monthly
Providing care for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease can be stressful and isolating, but support groups can provide coping tools and a welcoming embrace from others in the same position. The Alzheimer's Association Western New York chapter sponsors a number of caregiver support groups, which meet monthly, and are designed to provide emotional and social support for caregivers and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.
