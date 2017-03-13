Community Notebook

Sunday

Water main flushing will begin in the Village of Westfield today at 7 a.m. and will flush until 3:30 p.m. weekdays, until Friday, April 7 or until the flushing is finished. Flushing of Westfield's water mains will begin on t he West side of the Village and progress to the East side going from the highest point and moving in a northerly direction.

