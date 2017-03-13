Community Notebook
Water main flushing will begin in the Village of Westfield today at 7 a.m. and will flush until 3:30 p.m. weekdays, until Friday, April 7 or until the flushing is finished. Flushing of Westfield's water mains will begin on t he West side of the Village and progress to the East side going from the highest point and moving in a northerly direction.
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liars and cheaters
|7 min
|tasteit
|4
|Brandi Haight
|8 min
|Ruff Buff
|23
|Royce?
|8 min
|Yikes
|7
|Former City Corporation Counsel Believes BPU An...
|9 min
|AssKisser
|7
|Drug dealers never really leave
|32 min
|Tom
|14
|Stacey jo got fired
|42 min
|Please
|8
|Mr. Professional Crackhead
|52 min
|Skippy
|3
|Tim Horton stopped selling the cup that says pl...
|7 hr
|Sammy the bull Co...
|4
