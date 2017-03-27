City To Continue Handling Rural Demolitions For Land Bank
On Tuesday, the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency approved an extension of their demolition management services contract with the county Land Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone know
|46 min
|yes
|2
|He Hit Her
|46 min
|Big mama
|20
|William ross aka will
|1 hr
|Todd r
|1
|Who is Danielle Hawkins pregnant by?
|1 hr
|Hahaha
|8
|Name a good place to Vacation
|2 hr
|Lisa
|8
|MrWatson
|2 hr
|Lala
|12
|comdemned houses
|2 hr
|FYI
|75
|Women with nose rings!
|3 hr
|Lol
|37
|Ecklof Bakery
|3 hr
|Psht
|51
|Drug testing at work
|14 hr
|Cash
|20
|
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC