City Men Indicted By Federal Grand Jury; Accused Of Conspiracy To Distribute Drugs

A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment charging Juan Pacheco Jr., 34, and Andrew Garner, a/k/a Bam, 36, both of Jamestown, with conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms or more of cocaine, over 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and marijuana, and maintaining a drug involved premises.

