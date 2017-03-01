CASAC - Sto offer educational presentation on gambling

Melanie Witkowski, MS, CPP and CASAC executive director, will present this session on Thursday, March 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This two-hour course is offered at the Salvation Army, 83 S. Main St., Jamestown. With so many gambling opportunities available in the areas surrounding Chautauqua County, it's important to understand what problem gambling is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.