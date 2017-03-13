BPU To Begin Spring Daytime Water Mai...

BPU To Begin Spring Daytime Water Main Flushing

Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Water Division announces that water main flushing will take place during daytime hours instead of nighttime, beginning in spring 2017 for all areas except Falconer.

Jamestown, NY

