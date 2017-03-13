BPU To Begin Spring Daytime Water Main Flushing
The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Water Division announces that water main flushing will take place during daytime hours instead of nighttime, beginning in spring 2017 for all areas except Falconer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|terrance
|2 min
|hmmmm?
|3
|Happy Hounds Daycare
|7 min
|Jet1953
|39
|Tony Patrizi
|22 min
|nasty
|1
|Brian bellez
|23 min
|ummmm
|1
|Jasmine Prittie
|24 min
|toobad
|1
|Elizabeth Verrett
|24 min
|jus sayin
|3
|jillian
|32 min
|Had it
|10
|Please give us a nice department store
|1 hr
|Boots
|35
|Ryan hendrick come talk to me.
|2 hr
|darren
|41
|Falconer Street
|6 hr
|Tom T
|8
|
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC