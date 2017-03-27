Blazes spark worry in county

Smoke hung heavy in the air Saturday morning after firefighters finished dousing the last of six fires that had been intentionally set over the course of 48 hours. Every firefighter in the Jamestown Fire Department was called in Friday night and early Saturday morning, when the worst of the destruction took place.

