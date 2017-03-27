Area Police

Monday

Victoria L. Miller, 19, of Stockton was charged with third-degree assault; and Karen L. Miller, 23, of Stockton was charged with second-degree harassment on Sunday. Around 5 p.m., Victoria and Karen Miller got into a physical altercation at a residence on West Railroad Avenue.

