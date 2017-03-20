AOC cookout planned

AOC cookout planned

On Saturday, April 1, the AOC will hold a cookout and planning meeting for April, May, and June at Chapman State Park at Pavilion No. 2. There will also be a hike at 1 p.m. followed by the cookout dinner/planning meeting which will begin at 4 p.m. Participants should bring their table setting and a dish to pass.

