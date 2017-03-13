Aid For Dissolution Clears First Hurdle

Aid For Dissolution Clears First Hurdle

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The bill, geared to providing funding once a local government successfully dissolves or consolidates, was approved unanimously by legislators on the Administrative Services Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randolph laughing at Dale 3 min Randolph resident 3
tela bryant 3 min Vermont 3
Page Schultz 11 min welp 11
Chris "Vic" Sundquist 16 min Lay off people 6
Two-faced 16 min takes12know1 2
Kayla Clark 21 min lezboyuck 4
Amanda Walsh what a joke 25 min Doingherjob 5
Brandi Haight 20 hr Geez 34
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC