Twelve City Projects Look To Make An ...

Twelve City Projects Look To Make An Impact

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The Jamestown Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee last week finished five months of work by selecting 12 projects that best fit the state's DRI program to assist communities with transformative housing, economic development, transportation and community projects to attract and retain residents, visitors and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oops he did it again 41 min maria 4
summer M 51 min nichole 11
Sick of welfare and those feeling entitled (tho... 56 min wow 27
Nicole Bauer 1 hr Nicole 21
7-11 2nd st 1 hr Haha 8
Chandra Lynn Chased out of Jamestown 1 hr Haha 6
Saloon Singer? 1 hr Haha 52
Couples that should break up 7 hr Madammpisel 19
Drug bust on Barrett 11 hr Mom 43
Police at YMCA 18 hr ymca 7
accident on 86. what happened 21 hr Jabari 9
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC