Twelve City Projects Look To Make An Impact
The Jamestown Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee last week finished five months of work by selecting 12 projects that best fit the state's DRI program to assist communities with transformative housing, economic development, transportation and community projects to attract and retain residents, visitors and businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oops he did it again
|41 min
|maria
|4
|summer M
|51 min
|nichole
|11
|Sick of welfare and those feeling entitled (tho...
|56 min
|wow
|27
|Nicole Bauer
|1 hr
|Nicole
|21
|7-11 2nd st
|1 hr
|Haha
|8
|Chandra Lynn Chased out of Jamestown
|1 hr
|Haha
|6
|Saloon Singer?
|1 hr
|Haha
|52
|Couples that should break up
|7 hr
|Madammpisel
|19
|Drug bust on Barrett
|11 hr
|Mom
|43
|Police at YMCA
|18 hr
|ymca
|7
|
|accident on 86. what happened
|21 hr
|Jabari
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC