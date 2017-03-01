Trial begins in woman's killing of half-brother

The question was the heart of opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Barbara J. Redeye, the 24-year-old Jamestown woman accused of murdering her half-brother - 36-year-old Dale A. Redeye- on Aug. 14. Patrick Swanson, Chautauqua County district attorney, implored the jury to use their common sense in his opening, insisting the defendant's morphing version of events as well as the grisly injuries inflicted on the victim's body reflect the work of an angry, hysterical individual-not someone defending themselves. Dale A. Redeye, who shared a 501 Lakeview Ave. upstairs apartment with the defendant, was reportedly found with five stab wounds, 20 cuts and multiple abrasions, according to Swanson.

