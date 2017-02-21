Transgender students will be protecte...

Transgender students will be protected by NYS state law

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WNED

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a directive to the state education department to tell all school districts to protect transgender students. This is in response to the removal of a federal transgender bathroom guideline by the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacey jo Peterson 6 min Jtown 10
Kris 32 min Jeney 5
KKK New Chapter Looking for members 34 min TrollFecta 38
Best rapper ever 47 min bongs 59
2nd street 1 hr Samstuart 1
Chyanna Muntz 1 hr Concerned 5
Drug dealers with junkie girlfriends 1 hr Anna 15
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant 3 hr Writer here 14
Drug bust on Barrett Fri WakeUpCall 45
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC