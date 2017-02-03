Test Assessing Secondary Completion E...

Test Assessing Secondary Completion Exam schedule for 2017

Want to pursue higher education and improve your career prospects? The Adult Education & Workforce Development division of the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES has announced the 2017 schedule for the Test Assessing Secondary Completion exam, otherwise known as the new national high school equivalency exam. Each exam is administered over two consecutive days - Friday and Saturday - at locations in Dunkirk, Jamestown and Ashville.

