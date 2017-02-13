Sinclairville Man Pulled Over In Jamestown With Loaded Handgun In Car
At 1:30 p.m., Jamestown police pulled over a vehicle on Allen Street near Buffalo Street and reportedly found an occupant - 25-year-old Randy A. Haskins - in possession of a loaded .25 cal pistol.
Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
