Sinclairville Man Pulled Over In Jame...

Sinclairville Man Pulled Over In Jamestown With Loaded Handgun In Car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

At 1:30 p.m., Jamestown police pulled over a vehicle on Allen Street near Buffalo Street and reportedly found an occupant - 25-year-old Randy A. Haskins - in possession of a loaded .25 cal pistol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bryan swartzwelder (Roxis Skellington) 3 min stfu 5
Deport All Krackers 6 min IHL 6
Alexa santiago 8 min Tabby 7
Summer M 19 min Page 18
Decent men in JT ? 1 hr smh 48
Valentine's Day side chicks 1 hr Wow 33
Pigs living on newland know any ? 4 hr Ego Smasher 11
Sick of my neighbors smoking pot 7 hr Cheech 65
Ryan 7 hr MindYourOwn 15
Liberals or Conservatives 8 hr Happiness 23
jail!!!! 11 hr Yes 19
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at February 14 at 4:07AM EST

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC