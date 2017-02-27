Root Sworn In As Interim Jamestown Sc...

Root Sworn In As Interim Jamestown Schools Superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Jamestown Board of Education President Paul Abbott looks on as Interim Superintendent for Jamestown Public Schools District Sylvia Root signs the oath of allegiance for her new position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Decent men in JT ? 10 min Equadoria 59
I will help her 11 min make a difference 1
Baddest black girls here 13 min Equadoria 69
venoumous people 17 min We know 2
Does your woman ... 49 min Rikki 5
Elizabeth park and mike kranking 58 min Blah blah 7
Christopher Hubbard 1 hr Ugh 2
Police should be watching 2 hr just say no 7
JC Penny at Chaut Mall to close doors 3 hr bear 28
Mobile meth lab at North Maine street 7/11. 3 hr OnToilet82Much 8
7-eleven main street jamestown 13 hr myself 5
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC