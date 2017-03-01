Opening Statements Heard In Murder Trial Of Barbara Redeye

The question was the heart of opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Barbara J. Redeye, the 24-year-old Jamestown woman accused of murdering her half-brother - 36-year-old Dale A. Redeye- on Aug. 14. Patrick Swanson, Chautauqua County district attorney, implored the jury to use their common sense in his opening, insisting the defendant's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.